The National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Zamfara has denied stories making rounds that all candidates vying for different political positions under its platform in Zamfara have stepped down for the people’s Democratic party.

The NRM also expressed dismay over the inability of the present administration to tackle insecurity which may affect elections in 240 polling units across the country.

Barely a week to the February general election, political parties have continued to intensify campaigns to garner votes for their candidates. The NRM on the other hand has been arm strung and unable to campaign due to some enemies within the party who are working with other political parties to destroy the chances of candidates vying for different political positions under its platform.

The governorship candidate of the party Aliyu Sa’idu Dansadau addressed salient issues at a press conference in Gusau. He denied news making the rounds that all candidates running for different political positions in the party have stepped down for the people’s Democratic party.

He insist all candidates are still in the race and will not step down for any political party.

He said “There has never been any arrangement or agreement between I, Honourable Aliyu Sa’idu Dansadau, NRM gubernatorial candidate and Dauda Lawal or with party chairman stating that I have pledged allegiance, 100 allegiance to support Dauda come March 11 2023 for his gubernatorial election”.

On the recent declaration by INEC that elections will not hold in 240 Polling Units across the country, the NRM in Zamfara faults the present Administration for its failure to address insecurity.

He also says he is the most qualified candidate for the number one political seat in

Zamfara.

“If INEC says election is not going to hold in certain places, they usually create an alternative, they bring those polling units to security improved places.

“It is quite unfortunate, it shows how the government has failed because this is an election that since last year a timetable has been placed, it shows the state and federal government cannot hold elections in these 240 places.

A committee has been set up to investigate the root cause of defection rumours in the party.

Aliyu Sa’idu Dansadau urged members and supporters to keep faith with the party safely.