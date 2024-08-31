The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has advised the Batch B, Stream two Corps Members deployed to Benue State for the 2024 Service year to prioritise the skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship programme of the NYSC.

The Governor, gave the advice at the official opening ceremony of the Orientation Course exercise held at NYSC Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area in the State.

The Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mister John Akume, reminded the Corps Members that they have a great role to play in shaping the future of the country and charged them to serve the country with unreserved loyalty and dedication.

He equally reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security, safety and welfare of the Corps Members in all nooks and crannies of the State.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Veronica Garba also advised the Corps Members to make the best out of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government as well as welfare packages put in place by the Benue State Government to actively participate in every aspect of the NYSC Orientation Course and other Cardinal programmes in the State.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Veronica Garba also advised the Corps Members to make the best out of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government as well as welfare packages put in place by the Benue State Government to actively participate in every aspect of the NYSC Orientation Course and other Cardinal programmes in the State.