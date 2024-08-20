The National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), has called for a more effective collaboration and cooperation with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to win the war against proliferation of arms and other crimes.

Speaking at the National Headquarters of the NSCDC during a courtesy visit, the National Coordinator of NCCSALW, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Johnson Kokumo (Rtd), said if there is an outright reduction in the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons at least ri the barest minimum; then violent conflicts would equally be reduced drastically.

He alluded to the fact that the availability of illegal arms in the hands of non-state actors has contributed to fueling violent conflicts and crimes in the society.

DIG Kokumo while commending the NSCDC for its contributions to the enhancement of National Security; therefore the NCCSALW is seeking an improved collaboration with the Civil Defence especially in areas of profiling, identification and arrest of self-acclaimed ‘agencies’ who parade themselves as staff of the Centre and defrauding citizens of their hard-earned resources.

He explained that the Centre is the only statutory government agency charged with supervisory responsibility as established by its 2024 Act which was assented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in line with the provisions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Article 24.

The Centre has the mandate to ensure that there is sanity among arm-bearing agencies of Nigeria, Kokumo added.

In his response, the Commandant General, of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni, OFR while expressing delight on the visit assured the DIG Rtd a renewed commitment, collaboration and cooperation with the Centre in the achievement of its mandate.

The CG said the Corps will continue to work closely with the Center to ensure those camouflaged staff are arrested and handed over for possible prosecution.

He congratulated the Centre for successfully pursuing a viable legal framework through the National Assembly and securing the presidential assent saying it will give them more impetus to function appropriately without fear of litigation.