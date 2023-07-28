The Rivers State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Basil Igwebueze, has advocated for the strengthening of the current cooperation between the NSCDC’s State Command and the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division.

The Commandant stated while leading his command’s management staff on a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

A statement by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 6 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Iweha Ikedichi said the Commandant described the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Civil Defense Corps as that of a Father and Son.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude for the several roles the military has played in mentoring officers and soldiers of the corps, particularly in the area of training, and pledged the command’s help anytime demands for aid occur.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army, thanked the Commandant for his visit and described the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Civil Defense Corps as historical, emphasizing that the corps has grown to be a trustworthy ally.

He commended the level of professionalism exhibited by the corps especially amongst the officers cadre and urged the Commandant to motivate them to improve.

The GOC pledged the commitment of the Division towards assisting the Corps when the need arises; as was the case when personnel of the Corps came under attack in Emuoha Local Government Area Council.

Advertisement

He recalled the quick intervention of soldiers on duty not too far away who confronted the criminals.

He urged the two agencies to share intelligence and also enjoined the Commandant to feel free to utilise recreational facilities within the cantonment in order to cement and further the good relationship between the two services.