The Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army who doubles as the Sector 1 Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed has called for continuous synergy among security agencies in the ongoing operation against Banditry in Zamfara.

He says, enhanced joint training among security agencies in the state will create better understanding and a sense of comradeship within the security Operatives

Brig. General Sani Ahmed stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air force Gusau, Group Captain Stephen Paul Sekegor and the Commissioner of Police Zamfara state Command Kolo Yusuf in their offices

He says the quest for synergy in dealing with security challenges is part of the chief of Army Staff Vision of operation in a joint environment

Brigadier General Sani Commend the efforts of security operatives in ensuring success and peaceful conduct the just concluded General Election in Zamfara state

General Sani applaud the Continuous efforts of the Nigerian Police in tackling the activities of bandits and other sundry crimes, and reassures that the Nigerian Army is ever ready to provide the necessary support to the Nigerian police as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution

He noted that with unity, collaboration and synergy, Insecurity in the region will be a thing of the past

In their separate remarks, the Commander 207 Quick Response Group, Nigerian Air Force Stephen Paul Sekegor and the Commissioners of police Zamfara State Command Kolo Yusuf thanked the 1 Brigade Commander for the visit and assures him of a more robust cooperation to rid Zamfara of banditry and other security challenges

The duo reiterates their commitment to synergise with the Nigerian Army and other Sister agencies to improve on the effectiveness of the war against criminal elements across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State.

Communities and highways in Zamfara are going through hard times as a result of Banditry, Kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling which has prevented many locals from farming over the years.

Security agencies this time around have vowed to change the narrative and make the state a better place for all.

The Development is also coming forty eight hours after two students of the federal University Gusau were abducted by bandits in Sabon Gida, Gusau and are still in Captivity.