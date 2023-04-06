Two outgoing Ambassadors were hosted in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja, today, Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Eustaquio Quibato of Republic of Angola thanked the President for the wise leadership he has been giving to Nigeria, for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.

Dr. Quibato also lauded President Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

President Buhari recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

He said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option.”

President Buhari also received the outgoing Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq.

He expressed his gladness that Nigeria made a good impression on him.

Recalling that he had been well received anytime he visited UAE, President Buhari assured that the two countries will continue to improve on their relationship, “as we have so much in common.”

Dr. Taffaq equally pledged that the two countries will continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society, in his five-year stay

He said he traveled extensively in Nigeria, and has come to understand the diversity and culture of the people.