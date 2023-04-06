Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed his election as the Governor of Ekiti State.

He described the verdict as a victory for democracy and the good people of Ekiti State who voted him as their Governor.

The Apex court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the petition of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Candidate, Chief Segun Oni challenging Biodun Oyebanji’s victory T the June 18, 2022 Governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Governor who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti shortly after laying the foundation for the Nigerian AirForce Base, restated his belief that his election as Governor was God-ordained and actualised by majority votes of the people of the state.

He also said his respect for Chief Segun Oni, a former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) remained intact. He urged the SDP Candidate to join him in the development efforts in the state, having explored all judicial processes available.

While commending the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to the litigation, the Governor appreciated the good people of Ekiti State for their prayers all through the different stages of the judicial battle.

“I give glory to God and thank Ekiti people for their prayers. It is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight. And I commend the Nigeria judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to this litigation.

“We are all Ekiti, what has happened has not diminished my respect for Engineer Segun Oni, he remains my leader and brother, am going to call him and am going to visit him. He has exhibited his right as permitted by the constitution of Nigeria and now that the case is closed, all of us have to come together to develop our dear state, ”he said.