Fuji music star, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Odetola, popularly known as Pasuma, has lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat.

Pasuma announced this in a post via his verified Facebook and Instagram pages.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote Thursday, posting his picture and late Alhaja Kuburat.

Meanwhile, celebrities and Social media users have continued to send in their condolences

ks1malaika: “Innalilai wainoilein rojiu, we love her but God love her more, may her soul Rest In Peace.”

isbae_u: “May Allah grant her Paradise and Peace Stay strong sir.”

mrmacaroni1: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Deepest condolences.”

iyaboojofespris: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

jamiu_azeez1: “Pls take heart Alhaji, may Allah grant her Aljanat Fidaous.”

officialtoyinadewale: “Ohh my God!! Eeyah so sorry about your loss, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Insha Allah. ”

safejoamama: “@officialpasuma Alaye, sorry for the loss. may mama soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

babatee.1: “Hmmmm Mama wa. Am so grateful for your prayers the last time I spoke with you over the phone through Your son. Rest in paradise Grandma. Accept my condolences.”

jumokeodetola: “Ahhhhhr! Accept my condolences on this irreparable loss.”

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, also condoled with Pasuma, saying, “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”