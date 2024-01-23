Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician, Alhaji Kolawole Rasaq Ilori, popularly known as Kollington Ayinla, is critically ill and has been hospitalised.

Reports from those close to the 75-year-old musician show that Ayinla had been ill for over a week.

According to the source, Killington was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

It was learnt that as a result of his critical condition, he had to be placed on Oxygen.

Though a video has since surfaced online on Instagram where the veteran Fuji Musician was seen thanking the management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, profusely for the treatment and care he received while in critical condition.

He spoke in Yoruba Language.

However, the family has been keeping information on his illness close to their chest.

Kollington, born August 1949 hailed from Ilota, a town on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State, and he is also known by many aliases including Baba Alatika, Kebe-n-Kwara, and Baba Alagbado.

Kollington and his late friend and competitor, Sikiru Adeyinka Balogun popularly known as Ayinde Barrister dominated the Fuji music scene for decades, helping to popularise the genre.

Between the mid-1970s and late ’80s, Kollington ranked with Barrister as the leading star of Nigerian Fuji music.

Barrister died at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on December 16, 2010.