Vice president Yemi Osinbanjo says oil theft in Nigeria is being carried out by clandestine syndicates and such organized crimes can not be executed without the complicity of the regulatory institutions.

He made this state at the stakeholder’s conference on oil and losses in Nigeria held in Abuja

In December 2022 the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), inaugurated an 11-man Special Investigative Panel to look into cases of oil theft and oil losses in the country.

The panel is chaired by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General, Barry Ndiomu, with David Attah as Secretary.

The special panel is to address the protracted cases of oil theft and the steady decline of revenue generation from petroleum products.

The Federal government had also awarded pipeline surveillance contracts to some private individuals.

This led to the discovery of an illegal connection used in the diversion of crude oil along the trans escravos pipeline.

Less than 3 months after its inauguration the panel is hold its stakeholders conference with the theme

It is a follow up to months of visits to locations and facilities on and offshore across the Niger Delta like the float station in Burutu, Delta State where an illicit connection on an export line that feeds off on the trans escravos line was discovered.

Several other connecting points for illegal refinery were also discovered.

The panel also visited water smith refinery in Owerri , Imo state which reveals the supply challenges the company face with massive drop in product volumes when pumps fail in export line.

This stakeholders conference with the theme protecting petroleum industry assets for improved economy will strengthen the relationship between the security agencies, NNPC , International oil companies and local communities.

Kogi govt condemns attack on Local Govt Secretariat, says masterminds’ll be fished out, dealt with

The Kogi State Government has condemned, in the strongest terms, an explosion which affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex, saying that the security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack.

According to the state government, preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on the state’s iron-cast security architecture.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Tuesday said Government was on top of the situation and had immediately put in place further measures to keep the people safe before, during and after the elections.

“This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this would be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league,” the state government said.

Fanwo called on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm, while urging parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

“Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections,” he stressed.

The statement read, “The Kogi State Government condemns in the strongest of terms, the attack in Okehi Local Government Area that affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex. It is an act of cowardice that will continue to fail in the attempt by enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security we enjoy in Kogi State.

“We wish to call on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm as Government is on top of the situation and further measures have been immediately deployed to keep them safe before, during and after the elections. This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this will be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league.

“Preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on our iron-cast security architecture. Security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack and we assure our people that those behind such a dastardly act will not be spared from justice.

“We call on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections as Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections.

“We urge the people of Okehi and the entire Kogi Central to go about their normal businesses as Government has put machineries in place to guarantee their security. Kogi will continue to be the safest state in Nigeria.”