The federal government says it expects collaboration within the public and private sectors to achieve 70 per cent digitalisation in Nigeria by 2025.

The government said this at the one-day Government Cloud Digitalisation retreat for federal MDAs of government organised by Galaxy Backbone in Abuja.

The agency’s vision is to improve citizen service delivery by providing a single government service portal that would provide access to services from all MDAs.

Galaxy introduced the 1Government Cloud which combines infrastructure and software, to fulfil its mandate.

In the bid to fulfil the renewed hope agenda of President of Bola Tinubu with a mandate of digitalization strategy solution, the Galaxy backbone says it has evolved into a Cloud services and Integrated Technology Solution Company, with operations related to being an enabler, platform and aggregator of digital services.

The need for Nigeria to take charge of its “data sovereignty” to ensure sensitive national data is secured and saved can’t be overemphasized.

There is the need to partner with indigenous public and private sector players.

The digitisation through partnerships with local Nigerian companies would support the country’s economy and create jobs.