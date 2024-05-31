The Chairman South East Governors forum and Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has condemned in strong terms the killing of soldiers by yet to be identified gunmen who were allegedly trying to enforce sit-at-home order by the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra in Aba Abia State.

Addressing journalists on the unfortunate incident at government house Owerri, Governor Uzodinma noted that the attack may likely slow down the peace process being pursued with federal by the South East governors and other stakeholders.

While describing the attack as barbaric urged security operatives to go all out to fish out those behind the criminal act and bring them to justice.