The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has sued for sustained cooperation and cordiality among the military and security agencies in the country to tackle the security challenges facing Benue state and the nation at large.

The Naval Chief who spoke at combined graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, NNPRS, Makurdi commended the graduands on the successful completion of their training.

This is the graduation ceremony of Master at Arms Refresher Course 10/24, Master at Arms Qualifying Course 13/24, Petty Officer Regulators Course 15/24 and Leading Regulators Course 16/24.

Represented by the Chief of Administration Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, he commended the commitment and management ability of the school’s staff.

He urged the graduating students, embody courage, discipline and the professionalism in your duties.

Earlier the Commandant of the School disclosed that the course lasted for 18 weeks noting that efforts were made to instill in the students the best practices in Law Enforcements within the Military and outside.

He listed the various methodologies used in training the graduands.

The inclusion of this package has not only broadened the knowledge of these graduands and prepared them to face contemporary and emerging security threats in the Maritime environment, it has also added value to them as they now have a better appreciation of forensic investigation and security management.