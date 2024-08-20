The Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, has revealed that the recent flood disaster has had a catastrophic impact on the state, resulting in approximately 30 fatalities, the displacement of over 8,000 people, and the destruction of 7,000 hectares of farmland across 14 local government areas.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Funds at his office, Governor Namadi emphasized that the devastating effects of the flooding far exceed the state government’s capacity to respond.

He urgently appealed to the federal government to take comprehensive measures to address the pressing issue of climate change and provide critical assistance to the flood victims.