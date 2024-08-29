President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has honoured the invitation at the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office in Abuja.

Mr Ajaero arrived at the IRT office with his lawyers, Femi Falana, Deji Adeyanju, and Maxwell Okpara, to honour the Police invitation regarding allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, and other related offences.

However, his stay at the Police IRT office was brief, lasting less than 30 minutes, before he left alongside his lawyers and other labour leaders who joined him in solidarity.

Recall that the NLC leadership had threatened to go on strike if the police authorities attempted to detain him unjustly.

The Deputy Lead Counsel to Joe Ajaero, while addressing the NLC members, insisted that the allegations levelled against the NLC president were unfounded.

He answered questions about a tenant who rented an office in the Abuja NLC building, whom the police allege is involved in funding terrorism.