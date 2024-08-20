The decision of the NEC of the NLC confirms the information TVC News gathered at the Intelligence Response Team where the NLC leader was expected to show up that he will not make an appearance.

The information available to TVC News indicates that the NLC president will only show up next week Tuesday, although that is subject to confirmation from Labour house.

Background

On August the 7th, police picked up a suspect in the premises of the labour house but denied invading the NLC secretariat housed in the same premises .

The suspect is being investigated for subversion, treasonable felony and terrorism.

The suspect’s relationship with the Minister of State for Defence and other senior government officials is also being investigated.

The IGP had revealed that the suspect was responsible for the upheavals in Sudan and had played a key role in recent protests calling for unconstitutional regime change.