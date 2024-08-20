The chambers of Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has written the Nigerian Police Force informing it of the inability of its client, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, to honour the invitation of the Intelligence Response Team on allegations of Terrorism financing and Other crimes.

The chamber in the letter signed on its behalf by Donald Ogala on behalf of its principal partner said he needed more time to re-arrange his schedule and honour the invitation.

The chamber in the letter added that the letter got very late to him and that he has a previous engagement fixed for the day the invitation was supposed to have been honoured.

According to Falana’s chambers, the gravity of the offences he has been accused of demands that he has details of some of the issues raised against him.

The chamber added that this demands he has more time to study and be able to respond appropriately when he honours the invitation.

According to the letter, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, is prepared to honour the invitation of the Police on the Wednesday 29th of August.

FALANA & FALANA’S CHAMBERS

RE: LETTER OF INVITATION

We are Solicitors to the Nigeria Labour Congress and its President, Comrade JoeAjaero, on whose behalf we write this letter in respect of the above subject matter.

We have the instructions of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he is unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday.

He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter.

Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, August 29,2024.

Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, Comrade Ajaero requests for the details and nature of the allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime levelled against him.

While awaiting your positive response to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

Yours Sincerely,

SAMUEL OGALA,ESQ

FOR-PRINCIPAL PARTNER

IN CHAMBERS

