The mobile police officer, who was abducted around Kampani community in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State, has been found dead.

The policeman was reportedly part of a security team fighting bandits in the area when he was ambushed and taken away.

A soldier, who was also part of the team, managed to escape the attack.

The abduction and subsequent murder of the policeman is the latest in a series of attacks by bandits in the Wase local government area.

The police command is yet to react to the development as of the time of filing this report.