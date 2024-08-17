The Plateau State command of the Nigeria Police is warning it’s personnel against forceful search of mobile phones under the guise of investigating cases of Internet fraud.

The Commissioner of Police in the State has directed all Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Team Commanders, and the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit to act in accordance with the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015.

The alleged harassment and unlawful search of mobile phones of unsuspecting members of the public by the police may soon come to an end in plateau state.

Some officers indulge in this act mostly claim to be investigating internet fraud

After several complaints from the public, the plateau state Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adeshina, is directing all Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Team Commanders, and the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit to henceforth act in accordance with the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015.

The act mandates law enforcement officers to apply for ex-parte orders from a judge seeking the power of arrest and the issuance of a warrant for the purpose of obtaining electronic evidence in relation to cybercrime investigations.

The police spokesperson in plateau state says some officers alleged to be perpetrating such acts have been arrested.

The leadership of the police in the state insists that due process must be followed in discharging police duties by personnel.

The police say members of the general public should report any misconduct by officers within the state.