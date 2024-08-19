The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has declared N3.29 trillion profit for the financial year 2023.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NNPCL, Umar Ajiya, made the declaration at a presentation of the 2023 Audited Financial Statement in Abuja.

He said the profit grew by 28% from the N2.54 trillion recorded in 2022, N674.1 billion in 2021, N287.0 billion in 2020, N-1.7 billion in 2019, and N-1.7 billion.

“Now, in 2023, profit has also grown by 28” from N2.5trillion to N3.297trillion, said Ajiya.

The CFO depicted the profit as a reflection of the commitment and hard work of the management and staff of NNPCL who have worked day and night to ensure the company is sustainable and continues on a trajectory of growth.

He said the 2023 figure is the highest since the inception of the company.

He added that the profit is a reflection of the company’s 12 point growth and development agenda.

Ajiya said in the period under review, consequently, NNPCL has declared N2.10 trillion