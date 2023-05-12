Resumed bandit activities in Niger state has drawn concerns after fresh attacks in kafin Koro and some villages in Rijau local councils led to the abduction of an unspecified number of persons.

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a meeting with the new AIG zone 7 requested for more deployment of mobile police men to the state.

The new AIG in charge of Abuja zone 7 who is on a courtesy visit to the Niger state governor says synergy with other security agencies is paramount to addressing the numerous challenges confronting the command.

Logistics still remain a major issue as some of the personel on ground are ill equipped for the task of combating insecurity.

