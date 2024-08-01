Kwara State Government has said it is committed to improving the well-being of its workforce and creating an atmosphere for them to live a decent life after retirement.

Declaring its support for the realisation of the Seventeen World Sustainable Development Goals, the government said part of these goals centre around ensuring decent work for people and growing the economy.

The state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi urged participants to see the convention as an opportunity to make necessary inquiries and network towards building a solid foundation for a better tomorrow.

Organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Hon. Mariam Nnafatima Imam, the Convention featured lectures and panel discussion.

The deputy governor was represented by the commissioner for communications, Bola Olukoju.

