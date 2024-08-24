The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC , Yushau Ahmed, has disclosed that security agencies rescued the last Corp member among the eight kidnapped on Thursday.

The Corp member was kidnapped in Zamfara State alongside eight others by unknown gunmen on their way from Akwa Ibom state, to Sokoto state .

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja .

The Corp members were kidnapped on 17th August 2024 on Funtus Bissau Road in Zamfara State .

While in Zamfara, the Corps Collaborated with Army , Police , DSS and Traditional rulers to ensure the abducted Corp members were rescued .

At this briefing The Director General of NYSC Yushau Ahmed commended the President , security agencies , and Traditional Rulers for their efforts.

He called on Corp members to avoid traveling at night and also reiterates that Corp members welfare is a priority of the scheme .

Rescued Corp members on their part narrated their experience and are happy to be back with their families .

The DG disclosed that the mastermind of the kidnap has been killed .