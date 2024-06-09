President Bola Tinubu has approved the terms of reference for the pioneering Office of SPEC in furtherance of his establishment of the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC) and to bring clarity to the functions of the office within the climate and green economy ecosystem.

By the President’s directive, the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action shall be:

(1) The lead negotiator on climate-related matters on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, reporting directly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

(2) The lead negotiator on carbon market and management initiatives on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a mandate to integrate the work of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP) into the climate action plans of the Federal Government of Nigeria, reporting directly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

(3) The supervising interface between the Secretariat of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and the NCCC Supervising Council, which is chaired by the President.

(4) Coordinator of all climate action-related activities across Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, legislative, and subnational entities which directly impact the President’s climate action and green economic agenda with a mandate to directly engage other nations, international organizations, and non-governmental entities to build coalitions and advance global climate goals in accordance with Nigeria’s national interest.

(5) The focal point of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s engagement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings, and other related international meetings on climate-related and green economic matters.

(6) The coordinator of activities of all relevant Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies towards the successful fulfilment of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

(7) The secretary of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, which is chaired by the President.

(8) The chief diplomat and lead representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on all climate-related engagements and negotiations while supervising the Energy Transition Office.

(9) The focal-point authority on all non-executive activities related to the operations of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) with delegated authority to oversee the activities and operations of the NCCC secretariat for frequent reporting to the President in between meetings of the NCCC Supervisory Council.

(10) The lead interface on engagements with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Power, Federal Ministry of Environment, other critical Federal Government of Nigeria institutions concerning the administration and coordination of climate-related donor finance, renewable energy finance and green industrial growth management.

(11) Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Furthermore, the President has approved the expansion of the membership of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions (P-CAGE).

The committee comprises the following additional members:

(1) Representative, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

(2) Representative, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs

(3) Representative, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas)

(4) Representative, Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology

(5) Representative, NNPCL

(6) Special Assistant to the President on Energy Transition, Ms. Yasmin Mohammed

(7) Representative, Energy Transition Office, Mr. Somkele Awa-Kalu.

The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions is set to be inaugurated in July.

The President emphasizes diligence, dedication, and patriotism in the execution of this critical national assignment with a view to realizing his administration’s agenda on climate action and green industrial growth for the long-term benefit of the Nigerian people and Africans at large.