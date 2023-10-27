Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare, has extended his heartfelt felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his Presidential Election Petition Triumph.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to TVC News on Thursday.

Mr Dare who described the President as his mentor, said the supreme court verdict stands as a remarkable testament to the unwavering strength of President Tinubu’s character and the undeniable mandate bestowed upon him by the Nigerian electorate.

The former sports minister said the Supreme Court delivered an exceptionally comprehensive and thorough judgment that considers a multitude of critical issues at stake in this matter.

Advertisement

He commended the court’s dedication to upholding the rule of law, which he said has set a high standard for the entire judicial system.

Read the full statement below

======================

I, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, wish to extend my warmest congratulations to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my revered mentor, and esteemed leader, on his resounding victory in the Presidential Elections Appeal held at the Supreme Court in Abuja today.

Advertisement

The verdict delivered by the Apex Court stands as a remarkable testament to the unwavering strength of President Tinubu’s character and the undeniable mandate bestowed upon him by the Nigerian electorate. Your mandate stands. This judgment reaffirms the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of our democracy, and reflects the collective will of the people as expressed in the February 25th election, where a significant majority of our citizens cast their votes in favor of President Ahmed Tinubu as the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of our beloved nation.

Irrespective of political affiliations, today marks a significant moment in the administration of justice in our great nation. The Supreme Court has delivered an exceptionally comprehensive and thorough judgment that considers a multitude of critical issues at stake in this matter. This was done transparently, in full view of the nation, with the televised proceedings allowing every Nigerian to witness the strength and integrity of our judiciary. The Court’s dedication to upholding the rule of law is commendable, and it has set a high standard for the entire judicial system.

As a proud Nigerian, I take heart in the civil and decorous conduct exhibited by all parties involved in this legal dispute, despite the gravity of the issues at hand and the intensity of legal arguments presented. This decorum sets an example for how we, as a nation, can resolve our differences amicably and emerge stronger and more united.

In conclusion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this landmark victory. It is my belief that his leadership will continue to steer our nation towards progress and prosperity. May this achievement serve as a catalyst for further unity and cooperation in the pursuit of our national goals.

Advertisement

Once again, congratulations, Mr. President.

Signed,

*Chief Sunday Akin Dare*CON