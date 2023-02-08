The Deputy Director Stakeholders Relations for APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Chief Sunday Dare has taken the Door to Door Campaign for Tinubu/Shettima to Ibadan North Federal Constituency, 6th February 2023.

With the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, was the Honourable Member House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Prince Akinremi Jagaban.

The Federal Lawmaker, who is seeking re-election and Minister Sunday Dare went across the Ibadan North Local Government, canvassing, preaching the gospel of Tinubu/Shettima and APC to the people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency, distributing fliers and posters, urging the electorates, market men and women to pick their PVCs and vote massively for Tinubu/Shettima and the ruling party APC, across board.

The campaign train of Sunday Dare and Prince Akinremi Jagaban also went to some notable markets in Ibadan North Local Government, as such Bodija, Sango and Gbaremu.

The Door to Door Campaign train for Tinubu/Shettima had the presence of some party stalwarts like the Assistant Director APC PCC Support Groups Coordination Southwest Zone, Oloye Titilope Gbadamosi, Hon. Damola Layade, and party faithful across Oyo State.

The Door to Door Campaign at Ibadan North Local Government came, few days after the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland launched the campaign exercise and donated vehicle, computers, fliers and posters at the situation room of PCC Contact and Mobilisation Directorate, Southwest Zone.

2023 Governorship Election: Igbo Communities Endorse Governor Sule, Other APC Candidates in Nasarawa West

The Igbos under umbrella of Concerned Ibos Initiative for AA Sule in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State, have endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule’s second term bid due to his developmental strides in the state.

The group also endorsed all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Western zone of the state.

Sights and sounds of the igbo traditional flute and band at display in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The Igbos in Karu are gathering under the aegis of Concerned Ibos initiative For AA Sule.

The group has in attendance representatives of igbo communities in the local government.

They are satisfied with the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule and this gathering is in affirmation of their support for his reelection bid.

The group are also throwing their weights behind all candidates of the APC in the Western zone of the state.

This endorsement for Governor Sule and other APC Candidates in the zone is a well thought out decision for authorities of Karu local government.

The endorsement by the Igbos is unprecedented and will go along way to increase the chances of the governor at the 2023 polls.

INEC CHMAIRAN MEETS WITH NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER ON ELECTION SECURITY AND SAFETY

Immediately after meeting with the Governor of thebcentral Bank of Nigeria, chairman of the electoral commission proceeded to the office of the national security adviser to also hold talks on election security and safety.

The Chairman of INEC and the National Security adviser were joined by the chief of defence staff and other service chiefs in a closed door meeting where the security situation in thebcountry will be appraised and the level of preparedness of security operatives for the election will also be discussed.

The national security adviser Major General Babagana Monguno has always reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing INEC with all the support and peaceful atmosphere that will guarantee the conduct of a hitch-free election.

INEC has been worried about the spate of targeted attacks of INEC facilities in some parts of the country that has led to the death of personnel, destruction of INEC infrastructure and voting materials.

The electoral commission had also held several meetings with the inter-agency consultative Committee on election security to seek solutions to factors that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the polls.