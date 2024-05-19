In a strategic move to ensure the advancement of his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Chief Ajuri Ngelale as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action.

Chief Ngelale will serve in this role as part of a larger Presidential Committee, to be chaired by the President.

The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, established by the President, will coordinate and oversee all policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.

This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate-action programmes, provide an efficient governance architecture, and ensure that all relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the President’s vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action.

The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions consists of the following:

President Bola Tinubu – Chairman

Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Minister of Environment) – Vice-Chairman

Ajuri-Obari Ngelale (Special Adviser) – Secretary/Special Presidential Envoy

Lazarus Angbazo (CEO, InfraCorp) – Member

Salisu Dahiru (CEO, NCCC) – Member

Michael Ohiani (CEO, ICRC) – Member

Aisha Rimi (CEO, NIPC) – Member

Aminu Umar-Sadiq (CEO, NSIA) – Member

Yusuf Maina-Bukar (CEO, NAGGW) – Member

Abdullahi Mustapha (CEO, ECN) – Member

Abba Abubakar Aliyu (CEO, REA) – Member

Uzoma Nwagba (CEO, CrediCorp) – Member

Khalil Halilu (CEO, NASENI) – Member

Fatima Shinkafi (CEO, SMDF) – Member

Bala Bello (Deputy Governor, CBN) – Member

Lolade Abiola (UN SE4ALL) – Member

Teni Majekodunmi (NCCC Adviser) – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of FCT – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Power – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources – Member

Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security – Member

Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service – Member

Representative, Nigeria Customs Service – Member

The Presidential Committee shall, among other functions:

Identify, develop, and implement innovative non-oil & non-gas climate action initiatives.

Coordinate all activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.

Collaborate with all relevant government, subnational governments, non-government, and civil society entities towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and ambitions of the federal government.

Collaborate with national governments and multilateral institutions towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and carbon market ambitions of the federal government.

Monitor, evaluate, and guide the progress of all climate action and renewable energy projects and activities of the federal government.

Track and guide the implementation of initiatives and developments conducted by the Energy Transition Working Group.

Supervise the work of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Prepare a half-yearly green ambitions update, covering all associated climate action achievements of the federal government.

Chief Ngelale will retain his role as the Official Spokesperson of the President and Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, while serving on the committee.

President Tinubu remains committed to achieving Nigeria’s green economy objectives on the path of a just energy transition while unlocking new investments in this critical sector that is central to the nation’s economic future.