The Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command serving in Igbo-Etiti Division, working with the Neighborhood Watch Group, on June 12, 2024, around 2 a.m., utilized an intelligence report and raided a suspected outlawed IPOB/ESN criminal camp in a forest in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

The criminal elements opened fire on the operatives upon sighting them.

However, the operatives returned fire at a superior level, forcing the criminals to escape with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Thereafter, two (2) of the fleeing suspects’ lifeless bodies were discovered and recovered in the forest, along with one AK-47 rifle, four magazines loaded with a total of seventy-five (75) live 7.62 mm calibre ammunition, and one Beretta pistol loaded with eight (8) live .9 mm calibre ammunition.

Further recovered are one (1) KC Sanya and Honda Today ladies motorcycles, one (1) GTB ATM card, a cash sum of two thousand, six hundred Naira (N2,600.00), and several raw food items.

The manhunt for others on the run is ongoing.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group is responsible for numerous heinous crimes in the Nsukka area of Enugu State, including the recent attack and murder of police and other security personnel.