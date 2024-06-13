Traders at Ngwa road market in Aba have alleged that the military is still laying siege of their business area despite Governor Alex Otti’s appeal to the military for calm.

This followed the killing of 5 soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba by unknown gunmen on the 30th of May, 2024.

Under the aegis of Ngwa Road Traders Association, these traders from Ngwa Road by ohanku in Aba stormed Abia government house, Umuahia.

They are protesting the alleged siege of the market by the military following the 30th May incident at Obikabia junction.

They are worried that the situation is taking a toll on them and their families as they now find it difficult to feed.

While urging the traders to remain calm, the special adviser to the Governor assures that the government has demonstrated commitment in apprehending the killers of the soldiers at Obikabia junction.