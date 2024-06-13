The police in Ondo state have arrested a suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, with eight human skulls in Isua-Akoko area of the state.

Parading the suspect, the state Police Commissioner, Abayomi Oladipo, said the suspect was arrested by officers attached to Police Safer Highway patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint.

He said the commercial vehicle in which the suspect was travelling was flagged down and immediately the vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels and was later arrested.

The police commissioner added that eight dry human skulls were seen wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed in a sack filled with garri.

The suspect who confessed to the crime, said he was trying to raise N2million to pay for his sick mother’s treatment in the hospital.