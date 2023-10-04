A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has sentenced Colonel Mike Mikombe to death for his part in the unfortunate deaths of over 50 protesters during demonstrations that erupted in August.

The former leader of the elite Republican Guard in Goma city, Col. Mikombe, was found to have given instructions to open fire on demonstrators who were holding a rally against UN forces, according to the court.

Col. Mikombe’s legal team has stated their willingness to appeal the judgment in reaction to the verdict. The DR Congo’s judicial system still includes the death sentence, but there haven’t been any executions there in almost 20 years. In the past, life imprisonment has frequently been substituted for such punishments.

The August protests that culminated in this awful loss of life were organized by a Christian group called as Wazalendo, or Patriots. Protesters demanded the evacuation of UN soldiers from the region, accusing them of failing to protect people who had been subjected to decades of attacks by rebel groups in the area.

The United Nations maintains a significant presence in DR Congo, with almost 18,000 employees, including over 12,000 soldiers, stationed there. This makes it the second-largest UN mission in the world. The August protests were especially directed at the withdrawal of UN troops from the region.

The protesters’ demands extended beyond the UN’s withdrawal; they also called for the resignation of Governor Ndima Kongba, who had initially banned the demonstrations. Since then, Governor Kongba has been replaced, addressing one of the key grievances of the protesters.

The August protests led to a tragic outcome as state prosecutors reported 56 civilian fatalities and dozens more wounded during the demonstrations. This sparked international condemnation and calls for justice. The court proceedings shed light on the chaotic scenes of troops opening fire on protesters, allegedly under the command of Col. Mikombe.

The judgement of the military trial also included three other officers who were convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail for their roles in the incident. Two others, including Col. Mikombe’s subordinate, were found not guilty.

The verdict against Col. Mikombe sends a strong message about accountability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the fate of individuals engaged in the sad events of August 2023 is being keenly monitored both domestically and internationally.