To promote innovative medicine production for improved health care in Nigeria a ross section of Pharmacists have called for increased funding and strategic partnerships to boost pharmaceutical research and development in Nigeria.

They spoke at the 44th anniversary of the Institute for Advanced Medical Research , College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry faces a myriad of challenges, from regulatory issues and counterfeit drugs to insufficient funding and inadequate infrastructure which is in turn affective quality health care delivery.

Concerned about these problems, medical experts have said that strengthening this sector is crucial for ensuring the availability of high-quality medications and fostering innovation in drug discovery and development.

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry faces a myriad of challenges, from regulatory issues and counterfeit drugs to insufficient funding and inadequate infrastructure which is in turn affective quality health care delivery.

The event also serves as a remembrance of a notable personality who contributed to the development of medical research at the institute, Pa Kayode Fashina.