The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism is set to enhance and professionalise the nation’s workforce through high-quality training, certification, and registration of professionals in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry.

This commitment was made by the Director General, Nura Kangiwa, during the 2024 Gastronomy Festival themed ‘…from farm to table’.”

Gastronomy, as a specialised tourism brand and activity, has contributed to over 118 million jobs, accounting for 3.8% of global employment, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

He also estimates that tourism will continue to grow, reaching 414 million jobs and 11.6% of total employment by 2028.

The director General, expressed hope that with increased youth involvement and federal government support, tourism in Nigeria will grow more rapidly.

Other participants shared their thoughts on the event, emphasizing that food holds memories for visitors.

The highlight of the event was the tasting of foods presented by different tribes and cultures.

The UN General Assembly designated June 18 as World Gastronomy Day, starting on December 21, 2016. This year’s theme is ‘More Taste, Less Waste.’