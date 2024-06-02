A Clinical Research Specialist, Doctor Bolaji Babatunde is calling for proactive measure to modulate the much anticipated impact of Artificial Intelligence invasion on the tertiary education system.

Doctor Bolaji Babatunde was delivering a lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

At this 16th Distinguished Alumni lecture of the college of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, in honour of the first Nigeria Professor of Anatomy, Thomas Grillo, the Guest speaker,

Doctor Bolaji Babatunde who spoke virtually says the importance of AI to any profession can no longer be underestimated.

Doctor Babatunde believes the future of AI in healthcare and University Education generally holds promising achievements but warned against the challenges its integration will pose.

The challenges include job displacement, accessibility barriers, bias and privacy concerns among others.

The Provost, College of Health Sciences of the University, Professor Babatope Kolawole speaks on the choice of the topic.

The event featured presentation of awards to the Guest speaker and the college partners as well as Decoration of Various Alumni sets.