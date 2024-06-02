The leadership of the National Assembly is currently in a meeting with the tripartite Committee on minimum wage.

Parliament’s intervention is with a view to stopping organised Labour’s planned nationwide strike slated to begin on June 3rd.

At the meeting, organised labour, the organised private sector, and representatives of the government expressed commitment to avoiding a national industrial action that will impact negatively on the populace and the economy.

At the brief opening session, the leadership of the National Assembly appeals to all parties to be open-minded and put the nation and its people first.

The meeting now goes on behind closed doors.