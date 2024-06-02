The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) has distributed food and non-food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benue state for the month of May.

Speaking to newsmen at SEMA secretariat in Makurdi during the distribution, Executive Secretary, James Iorpuu says the event underscores Governor Hyacinth Alia’s unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of those who have been uprooted from their homes and are currently residing in IDP camps across Benue State.

He appreciates the United Nations agencies for their support and contributions towards improving the living conditions of the IDPs.

Mister Iorpuu assured the IDPs that their plight is at the forefront of Benue-SEMA and they are committed to working tirelessly to secure the resources and support needed to improve your living conditions and to facilitate their eventual return to their ancestral homes.

Items distributed to the IDPs include 2440 bags of 25kg rice, 729 bags of beans, 160 bags of garri, 1520 cartons of noodles, 175 gallons of groundnut oil, 157 gallons of red oil, 905 cartons of Maggi, 185 bags of salt and 60 bags of sugar.