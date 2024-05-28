Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called for a global partnership to address the problem of internal displacement in Nigeria, he also declared the federal government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of displaced citizens.

The Vice President disclosed this at the Launch of the State Action Plans on Durable Solution to Internal Displacement.

The Action Plan is a United Nations Secretary General’s Solution Agenda on Internal Displacement which aims to help internally displaced persons find a durable solution to their displacement, prevent new displacement crises from emerging and ensure those facing displacement receive effective protection and assistance.

Now this global effort has been launched in Nigeria.

According to The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, a leading source of data and analysis on internal displacement.

Around 3.3 million people were living in internal displacement as a result of conflict and violence at the end of 2023, about half of them in Borno state.

but Nigeria is still among the ten countries with the largest number of IDPs globally.

The United Nations commended the efforts of the state governments in drafting action plans for durable solutions to internal displacement, but emphasised that the state action plans should capture the first essential steps towards solutions.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery, commended the progress witnessed during his recent visit to the North-East and the government’s approach to encouraging more development investments.

The Vice President welcomed the support of the United States and other global partners, and pointed out that the task ahead demands a united front that transcends political divides.