The Senate has pardoned Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial district more than two months after he was suspended for making unfounded allegations about Budget padding.

Senator Ningi who was a former deputy Leader of the House of representatives made unsubstantiated allegations of budget padding of over 3 Trillion Naira in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation in March.

He was also the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum as of the time of the allegation.

He also alleged that the 2024 Budget has two versions.

The Senate at plenary on March 12th suspended him after an executive session followed by the plenary.