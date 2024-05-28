World pulmonary hypertension day is celebrated every year on the 5th of May to raise awareness and celebrate persons living with the disease.

A group in Lagos state organised a walkathon to commemorate the day.

Pulmonary hypertension often misdiagnosed as other respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, is a type of high blood pressure that affects the lungs and the right side of the heart.

According to a research by the national heart, lungs and blood institute, about 1% of people globally have pulmonary hypertension, more than 50% of cases worldwide have no known cause and no fewer than 100 thousand cases are recorded yearly in Nigeria.

To promote and raise awareness about pulmonary hypertension in Nigeria, a group held a walkathon called WALK4PH.

As a way to combat this disease the group provides emotional, psychological and financial support to persons living with the disease.

Health expert say there’s little or no knowledge about the disease in Nigeria.

Ayotunde who has lived with the disease for 10yrs, talks about how it has affected her and how she copes with medication.

Similar to some illnesses, symptoms of the disease include: shortness of breath, chest pain, and lightheadedness.