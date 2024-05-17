Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has performed well in its fiscal responsibilities and management, as the administration maintains transparency in financial dealings.

He cited the recent ranking by global credit rating agency, Fitch, which upgraded Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive, describing it as a reflection of increasing confidence in the nation’s economy.

Senator Shettima spoke on Thursday during the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This, the VP said, would guide the government at all levels to adjust their “finances and planning for the rainy days based on realistic projections”.

NEC deliberated on the general state of the economy and resolved to do more to improve the situation across the country, especially supporting the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Urging Council members to assess the administration’s journey so far and acknowledge the impact of their decisions, Shettima drew attention to the nation’s MSMEs, describing them as the backbone of the country’s economy.

To achieve President Tinubu’s promise to create jobs and eradicate poverty, VP Shettima noted that access to capital must be a central driver of the target.

The Vice President underscored the role of digital technology in the growth and sustainability of small businesses, tipping Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) as “a work in progress to upscale these businesses.

Senator Shettima also called for proactive measures in tackling flooding this year, cautioning that incident reports of Nigeria’s vulnerability to flooding in 2024 are such that it requires constant vigilance and preparedness.