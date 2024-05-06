There is a growing agitation among the people of Kwara north senatorial district to produce the next Kwara state governor in 2027.

The region has not produced a governor since 1999.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the senator representing Kwara north, Sadiq Umar appeals to other senatorial districts to concede the governorship position to Kwara north irrespective of political affiliation in the interest of justice, equity and harmony.

The last time a Kwara northerner was the governor of the state was in 1992 during the aborted transition to the third republic.