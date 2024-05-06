A group of lawyers under the aegis of the Muslim Lawyers Association Of Nigeria, has said that Nigeria does not need a review of its constitution, rather every Nigerian must have a change of attitude toward making positive impact on the country.

The National President of the Association Kazeem Olaniyan while speaking at a press conference in Ibadan emphasized that since Nigeria returned to democracy, there has been several reviews with no significant progress calling for the need for mindset re-engineering towards the country for it to move forward.

The lawyers also called for the introduction of AI solutions into Nigeria’s justice system to address the issue of delayed justice in the country.