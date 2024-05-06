A University Don, Professor Kolade Ajilore of the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, has delivered the 48th inaugural lecture of the institution.

The title of the inaugural lecture is, “Advertising Practice as Brand Communication Archery in the Age of a Rebellious Audience”.

Professor Ajilore called for introduction of media literacy programmes in the school to enhance public awareness about the power of the media and the need to protect society against its abuse.

At the event, the President and Vice Chancellor of the University spoke about the importance of advertising practice to national development.

It was concluded at the inaugural lecture that the government, through advertising regulatory bodies, needs to protect the vulnerable, as the rising cases of cyber victimisation and predation make the cyber space a toxic environment.