Gusau University Gets Full Accreditation for Its Academic Programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved thirteen academic programmes for the Federal University, Gusau

Now, with this Development, the University has full accreditation for all it’s academic Programmes in it’s four Faculties

Federal University Gusau was esterblished in February, 2013

Fifteen out of the twenty eight academic programmes of the university were fully accredited in 2018 while thirteen got interim accreditation same year

Four years later, the remaining thirteen Programmes were fully accredited in 2022

This is coming as the National Universities Commission released the results of the January, 2022 accreditation exercise conducted for the thirteen academic programmes of the University that got interim accreditation during the 2018 accreditation exercise

In a press statement signed by the Information Officer of the university Umar Usman says, all the thirteen re-accredited programmes in the three Faculties of Science, Humanities, and Education got full accreditation

The programmes according to the statement are Biochemistry, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Plant Science and Biotechnology, Physics, Zoology, English, Hausa, History and International Studies, Islamic Studies and Education Economics

” The University recieved the good news through a letter sent to the Vice Chancellor dated 14th April, 2022 with reference No: NUC/ES/412/VOL.14/43 titled “Results of the October/November 2021 Accreditation of Academic Programmes in Nigerian Universities” signed by the Director of Accreditation of the Commission, Dr. Maryam Sali on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau expressed delight over the development and thanked the Council, University Management and entire staff for their efforts and contributions towards Securing full accreditation for the whole re-accredited programmes

While expressing his Joy, Professor Mu’azu applaud the tireless efforts of all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the institution in that regard

This Development came at the time Lecturers in Public Universities across the country are on strike over improved welfare package among other things

Federal University Gusau, now has four Faculties fully accredited by the National Universities Commission

It would be recalled that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, assumed duty as the third substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University in February, 2021 and on assumption of duty, the Vice Chancellor has Channeled his strength and wealth experience towards ensuring the full accreditation of all programs in the School.