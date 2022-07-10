FIRS applauds IBB University for introduction of Tax department

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammad Nami is pleased with plans by Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University to establish a tax department.

He stated this during a visit from the school’s principal officers in response to the agency’s corporate social responsibility efforts on behalf of the institution.

In an interactive meeting with senior personnel from the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University in Niger state, the head of the Federal Inland Revenue Service said he had been informed of the school’s plans to offer taxation courses, which is good news given the importance taxes now play in the nation’s income generation.

Other schools in the country are also encouraged to follow in the footsteps of IBB university in order to expand tax knowledge and expertise in Nigeria.

The school has already benefited from the agency’s corporate social responsibility interventions in the form of office construction.

It is now requesting additional assistance from the agency, which the service says will be looked into.

For the IBB University, the introduction of taxation studies as a course has a critical role to play in economic development as the country still has a lot to explore in areas of taxation in line with what obtains in developed climes.

It is appreciative of the agency’s support in the construction of needed office structures which have been a challenge that the government has been trying to address.

It is hopeful its request for further assistance will be considered and approved

