The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has attributed his victory at the primary to God and the support from members of the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who spoke at the victory party organised by Friends of Lucky, said he won’t underrate any candidate in the November 16 Governorship election in the state.

This victory party is coming a few weeks after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was declared winner of the April 20 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The event, which was attended by top government officials, party chieftains and members of the State House of Assembly, gave Governor Aiyedatiwa the opportunity to express gratitude to his supporters.

The Governor attributed his victory to God as his number one backer, stressing that he would not underrate any candidate in the November 16 governorship election.

He said all aspirants that contested with him are worthy to be the party’s candidate.

In their goodwill messages, party leaders, including Abiola Oshodi, who spoke virtually, said victory is sure for the Governor.

Although, the governor has embarked on reconciliation with other aspirants, most of them are still aggrieved, making the task critical.