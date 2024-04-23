A female governorship aspirant in the just concluded governorship primary election in Ondo State, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo has appreciated her supporters for their unflinching support.

Engr. Waheed Adekojo Funmilayo, also known as FunmiAyinke, shows gratitude to her supporters and encouraged them to remain calm as they work towards taking the state to the promise land.

According to her, ‘ I have moved on. For me, it is not a do-or- die affair. I have been able to prove a point to the womenfolk that we can do it.

“I am using the opportunity to urge my supporters to calm down. It is not the end of the road, there is always another time. I am in the forefront that women should take up the challenge and show more interest in becoming governors in their respective states.

“We cannot afford to be relegated to the background but we must show commitment in politics and aim for the best in the country ‘s political landscape.

” I am overwhelmed with the support from my people who stood by me during the primary election. This will not in anyway deter me from contesting again. It is a morale booster for me that I can do it.