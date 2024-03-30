The only female aspirant in the coming 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, Funmi Waheed-Adekojo has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing more women into his government.

Waheed-Adekojo gave the commendation while featuring on TVC News political programme, Beyond One Hundred Days, anchored by Nifemi Oguntoye.

According to her, President Tinubu has shown clearly that he is committed to the development of women in all areas.

The Arigidi-Akoko-born engineer, who was the first aspirant to obtain the All Progressives Congress, APC nomination form said, “I can tell you that women out there can purchase the form, but because we have a father, who wants to encourage the women to come on board.

“This is coupled with the recent approval of FEC that constitutionalised 30% of women to be in the government. I think that is just a way of encouraging more women to come on board, because we know that this time in Nigeria, women have the solution at hand. I will say thank you on behalf of other women, we are grateful”.

She boasted that she is in the race to win, faulting those calling her a pretender.

The politician, popularly known as Funmiayinke, said she has the solutions to myriads of problems facing the state in every sector.

“I do not know where that is coming from that I am standing in for the Governor. I am not a contender with anyone. I am here as a qualified aspirant for the Ondo State gubernatorial race, and I also know that our people right now want change”.

“The people are tired of the entire chaos in Ondo State. I know that the solution Ondo State needs right now is a woman, that is why I am here to represent them and make that vision possible”.

She pointed out that APC needs someone like her to rescue the party from losing this election to another party”.