It is exactly fourteen years after the demise of late President Umar Musa Yaradua.

But his people still remember him for his wonderful performance in office as a two term Governor and one of the most revered presidents of the country his memories still occupy a special place in the minds of his associates and other Nigerians.

He is seen by many as the architect of modern Katsina and a

leader that so much believed in one Nigeria and whose footsteps are still being followed by successive leaders in his home state.

He was a visionary leader who had dreamt of making his country one of the best in the world during his presidency.

His seven-point agenda is a testimony to his dreams and achievements, despite the numerous challenges that followed his election.

The late president made an impact through reforms he introduced to rectify some thorny issues, especially his electoral and petroleum

reforms that took center stage to ensure the rule of law and sanity.

His leadership qualities, simplicity and foresight had gave him

a wide acceptance in the mind of the people. especially, his will to

put in place a system of governance that favors all.

Eminent scholars took time to pray, review his achievements

and lessons to be learnt from him ,As his kings men gathered here to commemorate his death and also make a public presentation of a book written on his thoughts.

President Umar Musa felt the need to give the youths their

rightful role as the leaders of tomorrow, a reason why he championed the amnesty programme in the Niger delta to change the mindset of the militants to become responsible citizens.

Here in Katsina, where he served two terms as Governor, he was able to design a future for his people with education youth

development and entrepreneurship receiving the needed attention.

Late President Yaradua is remembered for his calmness and

silent achievements during his stewardship as governor and the

president of Nigeria.

