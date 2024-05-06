The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commissioned two Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Projects in Jen community, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The communities projects are Major General Henry Tafida Wesley’s Multi-Purpose Centre and Major General Boniface Robert Sinjen’s sport and cultural centre.

These two projects are executed by the Nigerian Army as part of the Chief of Army Staff special intervention civic-military corporation projects aimed at supporting communities of senior military officers within the rang of Major General.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Jen community in Karim Lamido Local Government Governor Agbu Kefas promised to embark on the construction of Jalingo – Karim road to boost socio-economic development.

He however commended Major General Wesley and Sinjen for making the state proud.

The Governor assured the people of Karim Lamido local government area that his administration will give the area special attention.

The Chief of Army Staff General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the projects will go a long way in enhancing the social advancement of the Jen community.

General Lagbaja reiterated the commitment of the army to providing a secure environment for the people to do their activities.

The facilitators of the projects, Major General Wesley and Major General Sinjen explained that the projects were conceived to meet the needs of the people of Jen communities.

Jenjo residents are advised to support the army in the fight against crime and criminalities to maintain peace.

The occasion features the presentation of cultural souvenirs to the Governor and the Chief of Army Staff among others.